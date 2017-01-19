FAN’S VIEW: Crawley capable of getting a result in ‘massive test’ against Portsmouth

Crawley have now won four home games on the spin.

We will have a massive test this weekend when we entertain Portsmouth.

Crawley Town fan and Crawley Observer columnist James Charlton SUS-160711-103505002

They are by far the biggest club in the division and have the best individual player in League 2 in Gary Roberts.

There will most likely be an even bigger attendance for that game.

If we play as we can, we are definitely capable of getting a result.

Crawley are not the first football team, or indeed sports team, to try a Pay What You Can initiative.

Bumper crowd at Crawley Town v Hartlepool. Pic: PW Sporting Photography SUS-170117-114734002

After a downbeat end to the tenure of the previous owners, it is vital that the new owners re-engage with our supporters.

Attendances this season have been lower than our football has deserved on the whole and more people need to come through the gate if we are to compete in the longer term.

Pay What You Can enabled supporters to pay an admission fee of anything from £1.

It was more successful than anyone could have imagined.

The attendance of 4266 and great publicity is a triumph for Ziya Eren and the club.

They deserve great credit for this and there will no doubt be further plans to increase the profile of the club.

If a healthy proportion of those who attended for the first time return regularly, the club’s income will increase as will the overall quality of player.

Crawley have actually played better than they did against Hartlepool but still did enough to win.

James Collins is a striker who performs best when he relies on instinct as with the header from a great Dean Cox delivery.

When he has time and space, he is something’s less decisive.

He missed a sitter in the reverse fixture in October but took a more difficult opportunity on this occasion.

Crawley have played a number of physical sides this season.

It was refreshing to see Hartlepool play a passing game.

They were technically adept but toothless up front. When they did get in dangerous positions, Glenn Morris dealt with everything confidently. 435 was an excellent away turnout for a team based in County Durham.

