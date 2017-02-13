FAN’S VIEW: Crawley’s performance at Luton Town deserved a better outcome

Losing 2-1 is becoming a bit of a bad habit this season for Crawley Town.

I have lost count of the number of times we have been on the receiving end of that scoreline.

Crawley Town fans join the Oyston Out campaign at Blackpool. Picture by Steve Herbert SUS-170213-174955002

After playing some good football and taking the lead against Luton, we managed to once again press the self-destruct button by conceding two poor goals to lose the game.

The performance deserved more, but unfortunately a late equaliser never came.

The result followed on from a decent point at Blackpool where 34 hardy souls made the Tuesday night trip to Lancashire and if Jimmy Smith had found his bearings ten yards out, we may well have left Bloomfield Road with all three points.

But on this occasion Jimmy’s shot found the wrong side of the post.

Crawley Town fans on the road with their massive flags. Picture by Steve Herbert SUS-170213-175008002

What a shambles Blackpool find themselves in due to an owner that has no interest in the football club or the Blackpool supporters.

Us Crawley fans, who can remember difficult times at our own club, were only too happy to join in with the Oyston out campaign.

It has been quite a busy week for myself after trips to Blackpool and Luton following the Reds.

I managed to squeeze a two day break to Rome with the wife in between.

With a trip to Colchester coming up on Valentine’s Day, I think I have done enough to keep my wife happy that I can make the pilgrimage to Essex for my third away game in seven days!

The support on the road has always been fantastic following Crawley.

But these past few days has proved what fabulous loyal supporters we really do have.

Even in the bad spell we are currently going through, the support has been second to none.

This Saturday we entertain Morecambe at the Checkatrade Stadium, a fixture we actually won away 3-2 back in September.

Let’s hope history repeats itself and we can get back to winning ways! COYR