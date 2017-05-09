FAN'S VIEW: Crawley Town find their fighting quality for final game

What a way to finish the season, and let’s be honest it’s been an exhausting one.

Stand-in boss and CTFC legend Matty Harrold orchestrated his side to come back from two goals down against Steve Evans’ Mansfield to earn a draw.

Crawley Town fans at the AMEX before the Sussex Senior Cup final against Brighton. Picture by Steve Herbert

Although such was Reds second half superiority it could easily of been a victory.

A goalline clearance and the inside of the post denied Reds the win.

The most satisfactory thing about the game was how well Crawley played.

All the ingredients that had been missing over the last few months were there in abundance, fight, effort and endeavour.

The week started with rumours a plenty that Reds manager Dermot Drummy was about to be sent packing.

Those rumours turned into reality on Thursday when DD was released from his duties.

Now I’ve already written my thoughts on Dermot’s departure so I’m not going to go over it again.

I do feel however the right decision has been made.

Last Wednesday’s embarrassing defeat at the Amex to a young Brighton side certainly didn’t help Drummy’s plight.

Over 700 Reds fans travelled to the Amex last week and we were badly let down by a very poor performance and team selection.

The only highlight from the night for me was meeting the other Crawley Observer columnist Geoff Thornton.

His shared passion for Crawley Town and interest in the railways meant we had quite a bit in common.

I’m sure like me Geoff is looking forward to a few months’ rest from writing about the Reds.

Let’s hope we have more positive things to write about next season.

On Saturday the G&H supporters travel put on a buffet at the new moon pub that went down a treat.

The late kick-off meant us fans had more pre-match drinking time.

It was here that I met a group of Icelandic Reds fans who were over for the weekend.

What a lovely bunch of guys, even if they did remind me of Iceland’s famous win over England last summer.

So this season I have met Reds fans from Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Scotland, Ireland and now Iceland!

The name of Crawley Town football club travels far and wide these days.

Also before the game I introduced myself via a translator to Crawley Town’s owner Ziya Eren.

Who was mingling with fans outside the Redz Bar.

I thanked him for all he is doing for the club and told him the supporters are 100 percent behind him.

Mr Eren has grand plans for the club with an under-23 side being introduced next season and the possibility of building a new East Stand.

The immediate task for Ziya is to hire a new manager.

Whoever takes charge of the club is inheriting a decent core of players.

With a bit of fine-tuning and a few summer editions, there is absolutely no reason why we can’t be challenging at the other end of League Two next season.

Have a great summer people, see you all in August when we can travel the length and breadth of this country with the Reds all over again! #RedArmy