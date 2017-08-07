FAN’S VIEW: Crawley Town’s Boldewijn and Young shine in unhappy start

Ok so it wasn’t the dream start to the Harry Kewell era that we had all hoped for.

But it was inevitable that our record of not losing on the opening day of the football league season was going to be broken at some point.

I write this column prior to our midweek trip to St Andrew’s to play Birmingham City in the league cup.

So hopefully we will see a 90 minute performance up there, as opposed to a 45 minute one that we endured against Port Vale.

Saturday’s defeat was hard to take especially after Reds seemed to really wake up after half-time.

On another day Enzio could have had a hat-trick. He was by far our best player.

The other player who stood out for me was Lewis Young, despite being at fault for Vale’s third goal, I thought he had a decent game, especially going forward and produced four or five terrific crosses from the right wing.

It was just a shame nobody managed to get on the end of them.

Last Thursday I attended a really productive fans’ engagement meeting at the club that was hosted by Kelly Derham, Joe Comper and Alex Stedman.

It was great to be able to get some points across and to find out some facts as to why the club operates in certain ways.

A couple of things that came out of the meeting were why there is no cash turnstiles on a match day?’ Their are two reasons for this, firstly only seven per cent of tickets on a match day were being sold on the gate.

Most people bought tickets in advance or at the ticket office on the day.

Also the takings from those cash turnstiles just weren’t adding up. So rather than the club lose money. It decided to stop the cash turnstiles altogether.

Which in my opinion is a good move. A club of our size needs all the match day revenue it can get. We certainly can’t afford to be losing money week in week out.

Secondly somebody asked about the scoreboard, and why it wasn’t working for the Portsmouth game.

Apparently water got inside it and caused a malfunction. This was supposedly meant to be fixed for the Port Vale game. Although as you know if you were there, this wasn’t the case.

Hopefully the club will sort this in time for the next home game. Just like we all hope Reds will learn how to defend a bit better. No team can afford to give away a two goal deficit in this League.