Fan’s view: Crawley Town supporters rewarded for travelling to Barnet

That’s what away days are all about.

The 196 Crawley fans that travelled to Barnet last Saturday were rewarded with a last minute Jimmy Smith winner that silenced the Bees.

It’s was Reds’ first win at the Hive stadium in three attempts.

Not since a Scott Davis goal at Underhill in April 2012 during our league two promotion campaign had Crawley won at Barnet.

It was about the only contribution Scott Davis made for us apart from a 25-yard screamer at Torquay.

He then famously went on to mimic us Reds fans when he left for ‘bigger club’ Oxford Utd. Sorry who do you play for now Scott? ‘Chelmsford City?’ I rest my case.

This isn’t a personal attack on Scott, far from it. A lot of average players were signed under Steve Evans’ management.

For every gem, their was a dodo. Richard Brodie has just signed for Solihull Moors for heavens’ sake!

Let’s get back to the current crop, and the class of 2017. The win at Barnet thanks to Jimmy Smith’s brace will certainly restore confidence amongst the squad and fans alike.

With two home games coming up this week Newport (Tuesday) and then Carlisle (Saturday).

By the end of the week we could be comfortably in the top half of League Two.

That’s something that looked a long way off after last week’s 1-0 defeat to leaders Notts County.

Football fans and newspaper columnists can be a fickle bunch and us Reds fans are no different.

But what myself and the other loyal Reds would like to see is an increase in numbers and noise on the terraces both home and away.

I know I preach this most weeks, but at the end of the day your town needs you!

It took the club 115 years to make it into the Football League. I for one am not ready to give it up just yet. Come on you Reds!