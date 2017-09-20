Fan’s view: Great to see young fans in East Stand

Just think, it could be worse – we could be Crystal Palace fans, no points and no goals and now Roy Hodgson as their saviour, hilarious.

Let’s start with the positives from the last week. Firstly it was fantastic to see the East Stand so full against Notts County on Saturday.

The club had a couple of youth football teams, school of the week and a local dance group in attendance.

It was fantastic to see so many kids at the game.

It’s a great initiative by the club to get these youngsters along and involved with the Reds. They certainly made some noise too.

If just a few of them return to future games with their parents then it will be a success.

The match itself didn’t quite work out the way Harry Kewell would have liked.

We appeared to pack the midfield from the start and weathered the opening ten-minute County onslaught. Reds grew into the game, but unfortunately offered very little going forward.

We were undone once again by giving the ball away in a ludicrous position. Defensive mistakes are certainly costing us at present.

A similar defensive lapse put us 1-0 down at Stevenage last Tuesday evening, but Reds managed to grow into that game and the very impressive Ibrahim Meite, the young striker on loan from Championship side Cardiff City earned us a draw and so easily could have won the game for us in the later stages.

It was a good point and a positive second half at Stevenage. It’s just a shame Crawley couldn’t repeat the same comeback on Saturday.

With games coming thick and fast, we will certainly have the opportunity to make amends in the coming weeks.

But what Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney need to do is come up with a formation and formula that is going to produce more attacking intent.

It’s all very well playing it out from the back and having Josh Payne as the anchor is the perfect player to play this way.

But sometimes at League Two level you just need to hit the flanks with early balls and use the pace and strength of Enzio (Boldewijn) and (Jordan) Roberts.

But hey what do I know? I’m just a train driver, I will leave the football side of things to the management. I just hope we don’t have to wait too long for that next victory.

Everyone wants Harry Kewell to succeed here. I for one am fed up with changing managers every season. What this club needs is stability. I have no problem with finishing midtable this season. But right now we look a little bit short of doing that.