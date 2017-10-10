Fan’s view: More of the same please Harry Kewell after happy Morecambe away-day

As we pulled out of London Euston on the 08.30 Glasgow Central train on Saturday morning it was evident that we weren’t the only football fans travelling north to see a game.

On board we’re Exeter, Luton and a large number of Leyton Orient fans heading to Barrow.

Steve Herbert

It made me realise how lucky we are to be playing in the Football League.

I hope the days of us going to places like Barrow are behind us. Not unless they come up into the football league themselves of course.

On arrival in Morecambe I met with fellow Reds fans, Alf (Liverpool), Mick (York) and Pete who had travelled down from Dundee.

We also met up with a few boycotting Blackpool fans who we had met on previous visits, who were to be our tour guides of the local drinking establishments that afternoon.

It wouldn’t be right to visit such a famous place and not have a photo taken with the great Eric Morecambe statue on the seafront. Which Reds fans Matt and Adam duly obliged (see above).

The game itself was pretty much even Stevens. Billy Clifford won us the game with a goal straight from a corner, much to the delight of the travelling Reds fans, many of whom were on a ten-hour round trip!

It was great to finally hear Harry Kewell’s name being sung, with chants of: “Harry Kewell’s Barmy Army” ringing around the Globe Arena.

The team looked solid, Glenn Morris once again producing vital saves to keep the lead intact.

A special mention has to go to the returning Joe McNerney who was outstanding.

To the return journey and it’s amazing how much more fun it is when you’ve won hundreds of miles from home.

The Luton and Orient fans travelling back towards London kept us entertained.

It was interesting to hear them moan about James Collins, even though he has scored six goals for them already.

Some fans really don’t know a good thing when they have it.

We eventually got back to Three Bridges just in time for last orders at the Snooty Fox.

Apologies to the landlady for singing one to many Crawley songs. Fortunately I think we’re not barred.

We head to Grimsby this Saturday where we can do it all over again. Same result please Harry!