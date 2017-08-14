Fan’s view: Steve Herbert calls for patience as first win is just around the corner

Two league games in and some fans are already moaning.

Yes, it hasn’t been the perfect start we had all been dreaming about.

Crawley Town fans Pete and Gemma who travelled down from Dundee for the Birmingham City game. Picture by Steve Herbert SUS-170814-123616002

But the season is only one-week-old. Let’s give Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney the time they deserve to get their selection right. Results will come.

The loss against Port Vale on the opening day could so easily of been a draw or even a Reds win, such was the momentum by Crawley in the second half of that game.

As for the 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham on Saturday. I wasn’t surprised.

We never win at Cheltenham, it’s just one of those grounds we always struggle at.

Patience is the key here. The games are coming thick and fast. That first win of the season is just around the corner.

Last Tuesday I travelled up to Birmingham by train for our league cup tie at St Andrew’s.

Before the game I met up with some of our exiled Crawley fans for some liquid refreshment in the Shakespeare pub next to New Street station.

One of those fans was our ex-kit man and long time Crawley fan Graham Longley, who these days resides on his Crawley named canal boat in the midlands.

What an interesting chap, who had many a story to tell. I look forward to meeting up with Graham again at future away games.

Also in attendance were Alf (Liverpool) Mick (York) and Pete and Gemma who had travelled all the way down from (Dundee) for the game. Now that truly is dedication!

As for the match itself, the scoreline pretty much tells the story.

Although Crawley weren’t as out-played as that suggests, more a case of defensive lapses.

For a good 27 minutes we were most certainly holding our own. The highlight of the night was without doubt Panutche Camara’s last minute consolation. A fabulous strike that at least gave us 133 loyal Reds something to cheer.

A special mention also has to go to the two Dutch lads that travelled over for the game. Fantastic effort.

After the game I was offered the chance of a lift home with G&H coaches as they had a spare seat going.

Now I’m not a great fan of coach travel, but I have to say a certain Reds fan on board, no names mentioned Aidan! Kept us entertained with his prank calls to local Birmingham establishments, much to the amusement of the back of the coach.

Next up is Cambridge United at the Checkatrade Stadium. I for one will be looking for a performance like the second half show we gave against Port Vale. Only this time let’s hope the points go Crawley’s way. Stay patient people that first win of the season is coming.