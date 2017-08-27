Fan’s view: The feelgood factor is back at Crawley Town after superb display

We have lift off! Crawley Town’s stunning 3-0 win at high-flying Swindon on Saturday finally got Reds season up and running.

Captain Jimmy Smith and Jordan Roberts were among the goals in a superb team performance.

The scoreboard at Swindon Town' County Ground after Crawley Town gained their first win of the season. Picture by Steve Herbert SUS-170827-101036002

It was a result that had been coming, and one that will send shock waves through League Two.

Reds’ first win of the season came four days after Crawley Town hosted a fans’ forum with head coach Harry Kewell, assistant Warren Feeney and director of football Selim Gayusuz all in attendance.

After the negative start to the season the forum came at exactly the right time with fans able to air their frustration at Reds’ poor start to the season.

Harry Kewell himself came across very positive and confident of what he’s trying to implement and achieve here.

Myself personally, I was very impressed with how he handled himself on the night.

If I was a player sitting in his dressing room his positivity and knowledge of the game alone would certainly engage me. Warren Feeney also spoke very well too.

I loved the fact that Harry Kewell already lives in the town and he seemed very genuine when he told us fans that he is happy to stop and chat football if we see him out and about.

Selim is very much our Turkish owner Ziya Eren’s eyes and ears, was very honest and open about our budgets over recent seasons and player recruitment.

The whole evening was very positive and the win at Swindon on Saturday was a perfect way to cap a positive week at the club.

At the start of last week I was asked to go on talkSPORT radio to discuss Crawley’s start to the season under Harry Kewell from a fan’s perspective.

Unfortunately I was working that evening so unable to commit.

But I do feel that Kewell’s appointment has certainly elevated Crawley Town Football Club back into the spotlight, especially in media circles.

We now have two home games in succession, Charlton Athletic in the JPT Cup on Tuesday and then a League Two encounter with Yeovil on Saturday.

Harry and the boys need to now back-up that excellent result at Swindon with some positive results at home.

It’s fair to say the feelgood factor has certainly returned to the Crawley Town faithful this week.