Fans’ favourite Torres looking forward to return to Crawley

Sergio Torres is eagerly awaiting his return to the Checkatrade Stadium when Whitehawk travel to Crawley Town for their Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Argentine is fondly remembered by Crawley fans for his spell at the club between 2010 and 2014.

Crawley Town's Ex player and fans favourite Sergio Torres battles for possesion as his Whitehawk team thrash the under strength Crawley Team 6-1 in the Sussex Senior Cup (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-150114-105214002

The long-haired midfielder had some memorable moments, including an injury-time winner in the third round of the FA Cup against Derby County on 2011 and two promotions.

He said: “Really excited to go back! It was about three years ago that I left, and I had four amazing years there so I’ve got a lot of friends at the club so I was really excited when I saw the draw.

“The Derby goal in the FA Cup third round was probably one of the best moments of my career, and that’s probably the best moment I had at that Stadium (the Checkatrade).

“Getting promoted a couple of times are also stand-out memories, so all good memories from that place.”

Torres has faced Town once before in the Sussex Senior Cup in January 2015 at Whitehawk, the home side came out with a 6-1 victory, albeit against a weakened Crawley team.

Torres remains realistic though about his club’s chances this time around, admitting that much has changed since that result.

“We’ve changed our team a lot and Crawley have changed their team since then, so I don’t think that’s going to happen again!

“That was at our place and this time around it’s better because I really want to play at that stadium as I know the pitch is lovely.

“I think it’s going to be a close game, I’m not sure what kind of team Crawley are going to put out on the night.

“Of course I’ve been following their results and they have been doing really well. They’re a young team that from what I gather has been working really hard, so It will be a very good test for us.”

