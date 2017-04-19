Fastsigns back Crawley Town box

The team at Fastsigns Crawley is donning its Red Devils kit by sponsoring a hospitality box at the team’s home ground.

The Manor Royal-based signage company recently signed a two-year agreement to become the sponsors of the new Fastsigns Hospitality Box at Checkatrade Stadium, joining a number of local businesses supporting Crawley Town.

Fast Signs sponsors of the new hospitality pod at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. February 18, 2017. James Boardman / Telephoto Images +44 7967 642437 SUS-170418-114040002

The box offers a unique private area in the southeast corner of the stadium to watch the Reds in action, and offers hospitality for up to 12 eager fans.

The Fastsigns centre, located on Gatwick Road, is Crawley Town’s official signage partner.

As part of its sponsorship, the company has decked out the box with its own eye-catching logo and branding.

Rajesh Vithlani, owner of Fastsigns Crawley, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Crawley Town Football Club!

“All the team at the centre has worked hard to develop our relationship with the club. The sponsorship deal is another great step towards increasing our involvement within the local area and supporting the Red Devils.”

Graham Wright, commercial sales manager at Crawley Town said: “We’re delighted to have Fastsigns on board as one of our new sponsors.

“The box offers a fantastic opportunity for match day hospitality and is proving very popular with local companies and individuals, who want to hire it out to a group of friends or business associates and enjoy the match from their own self-contained area.

“We have been working with Fastsigns Crawley for all our signage and branding requirements since the start of the season and we’re delighted they have strengthened their partnership with us.”

For more information on Fastsigns Crawley visit www.fastsigns.co.uk/854-crawley.