Former Arsenal midfielder Henderson to sign for Crawley until the end of the season

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is expecting to sign Conor Henderson this week on a permanent basis until the end of the season.

Henderson, 25, returned to Crawley on trial this season and has been on a short-term contract since October.

The former Arsenal midfielder scored the equaliser for Reds during their 3-1 win against Whitehawk in the Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final last Tuesday.

Drummy said: “Conor Henderson is going to sign. I have been very pleased with him in training and with his efforts in the Sussex County Cup and I have agreed to take Conor and he is now part of our squad.”

Henderson had a spell at the club before from June 2014 until November 2015, signed by former manager John Gregory.

But he made only 15 appearances (plus five from the bench) in nearly one and a half seasons before going out of loan to National League side Grimsby Town.

