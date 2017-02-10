Former Bournemouth striker Matt Tubbs: ‘I’d love to return to Crawley’

Reds legend Matt Tubbs is not ruling out a return to Crawley Town.

He would love to renew his great relationship with the fans who took to him as soon as he arrived.

The sharp-shooter was the Conference player of the year and was the league’s topscorer with 37 goals in 2010-11, the year Reds gained promotion to the Football League as Conference champions.

Altogether he scored a remarkable 57 goals in 83 appearances during two spells for Town between 2010-12 and on loan in 2014.

After being sold by Crawley in 2012 to his home town club Bournemouth for £800,000, he has also enjoyed spells at AFC Wimbledon, Portsmouth, Eastleigh and Woking.

He is currently enjoying a tremendous FA Cup run, having reached the fifth round with National League club Sutton United, where he is on loan from another club in the same division, Forest Green. Tubbs said of Crawley: “I would love to comeback in some capacity in the future.

“It’s a club I’m very fond of and although most of the people there have changed, I still speak to Bruce Talbot (general manager) and I still watch their results.

“The fans were brilliant at Crawley from day-one - we played pre-season games against QPR and Crystal Palace and really got behind me.

“It continued the whole time I was there and even when I came back to Broadfield Stadium with Bournemouth.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to them, they always fantastic to me.”