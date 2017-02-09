Former Derby County defender Lelan is aiming for promotion with Crawley Town

New signing Josh Lelan wants to help Crawley Town win promotion.

The former Derby County and Northampton Town defender is keen to make a big impact at the Checkatrade Stadium.

He made his debut on Saturday and was man of the match during Reds’ disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage.

Lelan said: “As a team we are hoping for promotion, it’s as simple as that.

“The club’s looking forward - that’s what I can see.

“Personally I want to play as many games as possible - Lewis Young is suspended and I’m hoping I’ll play and keep my shirt.”

Lelan, 22, comes from a good pedigree, having played at Derby County since he was 14.

He went on loan at League 2 title winners Northampton Town last season, playing twice against Crawley.

Lelan has been playing for Derby County under-23s this season.

He said: “Coming from an academy set-up I’m probably more used to the nicer side of the game.

“But I enjoy putting my foot in, as may have seen. You’ve got to win your battles and duels in this league.

“You’ve got to get the basics right before you can go and play football.”

Learning the game in the academy system under academy director Darren Wassell improved him greatly.

He said: “It was brilliant playing for my local club, where I had been a season-ticket holder since the age of eight.”

One of his highlights has been making an international appearance for Kenya against Uganda in August 2016.

Lelan played alongside Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama who is the national captain, which was a great thrill.

He revealed: “It was a completely different style of football which I learnt a lot from and I’d like to play more games international games.

“Playing with Victor was a massively proud moment for me and my family.”

However Lelan wants to establish himself first at Reds.

He said: “First and foremost I want to do well for Crawley - I’ve got some time (18-month contract) to prove myself and see what I can do.”