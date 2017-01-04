Former Leyton Orient star Dean Cox stops speculation of a move to Coventry City

Crawley Town midfielder Dean Cox moved quickly to stop the rumour mill by denying on Twitter that he could soon be moving to League One club Coventry City.

A report by the Coventry Telegraph said on Monday that Sky Blues boss Russell Slade, who managed the winger at Leyton Orient, was putting together a bid to take him to the Ricoh Arena.

Cox Tweeted: “Not happening!!”

He added in reply to a Coventry fan: “Great club, but happy where I am mate”

Having arrived at Crawley Town in September, Cox finally made a triumphant debut for his new club on Monday.

The winger set up Reds’ first goal in a 2-0 win in a League Two clash against Yeovil Town with an inch-perfect corner kick which was headed in by Josh Yorwerth.

Starting the match, he looked sharp and comfortable on the ball as he linked play from the left side of midfield.

His debut had been delayed until after the start of the January transfer window as his release from Leyton Orient came after the August transfer window deadline.

