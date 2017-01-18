Former Northampton striker Collins is relishing being at Crawley Town

Topscorer James Collins is relishing being at Crawley and believes joining Reds is proving to be a ‘great move.’

The prolific former Shrewsbury and Northampton striker scored the decisive goal to beat Hartlepool.

James Collins celebrates scoring against Hartlepool. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170114-185831001

He has hit a run of great form, having now scored in each of their four successive home wins.

He said: “It’s been a great move so far - I’ve come down here for two reasons: to score goals and to help this club get to where it belongs and the next aim is to help get them promoted, so long may it continue.

“Strikers live or die by their goals.

“It’s a great feeling, like any striker will tell you, to score a goal and win the game 1-0 having scored the winning goal and I’m just delighted that was the case for me.”

James Collins celebrates scoring against Hartlepool. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170114-185820001

Collins is enjoying playing with new signing Dean Cox, who supplied him with the cross which he headed the winner to beat Hartlepool United 1-0.

He said: “As soon as he signed Coxy I got a good feeling. I knew about Dean by playing against him for previous years that his crossing ability is second to none in the lower leagues and his assists record proves that.

“I know as soon as he gets the ball to get into the box, and he put one right on my head today and I’m buzzing!”

Collins was voted man of the match on Saturday and afterwards admitted it was fantastic to play in front of more than 4,000 fans.

He said: “It was a great atmosphere. The crowd were brilliant today and they have been ever since I came here, and they are great away too.

“As soon as we walked out they were with us and they were behind us from the first whistle.

“I’m always a big believer that the harder you work, the better your rewards.

“Getting a goal always helps boost your confidence and you want to keep working hard for the side and protect that lead.

“I try to look after myself off the pitch, not do anything silly, I try to work hard in training.

“As soon as you cross that white line you need to put in the miles for the side.”

Collins is keen to convert their good recent run into a play-off push.

He said: “We go to Blackpool (on February 7) with our game in hand.

“If we capitalise on that then who knows what could happen because the play-offs is a realistic target for us and that’s what the boys are aiming towards.

“It’s all about being consistent at the right times. The team which makes the late run into the play-offs always does the best in the play-offs as well.

“If we can sneak in there towards the end of the season I think that we will be favourites to win them.

“A few additions in January can only help and we will see how we go.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!