Former Woking defender Chris Arthur leaves Crawley Town

Crawley Town defender Chris Arthur has left the club by mutual consent.

The former QPR youth was signed in June 2016 by former head coach Dermot Drummy.

However he had limited opportunities at the Checkatrade Stadium and only made 12 appearances in all competitions.

Last season he went out on loan to his former club Woking where he made another seven appearances.

A club spokesman said: “We wish Chris all the best for the future during his career and thank him for his efforts during his time with us.”