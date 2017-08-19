Harry Kewell: ‘Crawley must play for the whole 90 minutes and take our chances’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was frustrated his side again ended up losing 1-0 at home to Cambridge United after an impressive start.

Substitute Jabo Ibehre clinched the visitors the three points with a 63rd minute goal.

Reds twice hit the woodwork through Mark Randall and Matty Harrold but could not find the all-important goal to show for their good play.

Kewell said his side must play for the whole 90 minutes without switching off and to take their chances.

He said: “I thought we dominated the opening part of the game.

“I felt we took the foot off the pedal and we let Cambridge come in and had one or two little chances.

“But prior to that we had three or four glorious chances to maybe put the game to rest.

“But we allow teams to sneak in. Moments of lapse in our defending leads to a goal.

“Questions can be asked if certain people can help us in decision-making. He (the referee) is only doing what he sees on the park; we all see a different picture.

“We’ve got to take our chances: there’s no point in hitting the bar, the post, you’ve got to hit the back of the net.”