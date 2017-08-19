Harry Kewell: ‘Everyone is pressing for a place in the Crawley Town team’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell revealed his entire squad is pushing for a place in the team.

Last week at Cheltenham former Leyton Orient star Dean Cox was not even named in the squad while Matt Harrold and Panutche Camara are yet to start a league match.

Kewell revealed the players out of the starting XI have to keep working and wait until they get their chance.

He said: “Coxy’s done brilliant since he’s been here and it’s the same as everyone.

“If I could fit 25 people on the bench, I’d put 25 people on the bench. If I could field 22 people, I would.

“It’s challenges - people are performing week-in, week-out. I am not a persons who says OK, you’ve had a good training session, you can play.

“Everyone needs to work day-in, day-out. The people on the bench at the moment are working and the ones who are just behind them are working just as hard.

“They just have to be patient not just for Dean but for every single player.

“They will be given their chance and when they have their chance, they’ll take it.

“Everyone’s pressing, no-one’s slackening off in the team which is fantastic for myself; to be able to have a team that is fighting for every single position.

“Panutche’s (Camara) pushing, Dennon Lewis is pushing, (Moussa) Sanoh’s pushing, Matty Harrold is doing excellent. Everyone is putting in a good shift at the moment.

“Enzio (Boldewijn) and Jordan (Roberts) have to be at their best to keep the others out.

“Everyone is putting in a good shift at the moment and that’s causing me problems.”