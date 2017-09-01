Harry Kewell: ‘Matty Harrold’s done excellent and is a true professional’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell revealed departed striker Matt Harrold would not wait on the sidelines to play.

The former Bristol Rovers frontman left the club on transfer deadline day yesterday to join National League club Leyton Orient, which is close to where his roots.

Harrold, 33, was keen to play in every match, rather than wait his turn like others in the squad.

Despite being fit, Harrold’s appearances this season have been limited to starting only one game, playing against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup and twice playing from the bench in league matches against Cheltenham and Cambridge United.

Kewell admitted the fans’ favourite was a good player but it was insistence to play in games rather than sit it out in the stand which decided his future.

He said: “I thought Matty’s done excellent since coming in for pre-season.

“It was always a tough ask, especially the way we wanted to play. But he did everything, he was a true professional.

“The only thing I couldn’t do was offer him games at this moment in time and he really wants to play.

“I thought he could have done a job for us. I sat with him and told him he is a part of the squad, there is a role for him, he understood that.

“But he felt he wanted to play week-in, week-out.

“At the moment with my squad, everyone’s still fighting everyday and the opportunity to play, sometimes you are going to have to wait for that chance.

“He wanted to play so we agreed for him to go, he’s got a great club in Leyton Orient and we wish him all the best.

“Until he got his opportunity to do that, he would have had to wait, just like other people; they have waited their time and have come in and taken their chances: that’s what I’m all about.”