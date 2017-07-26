Kewell has 'clear idea' on Crawley skipper for new season

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has a ‘clear idea’ on who he is going to hand the armband for the new season.

Since his appointment back in May, the former Liverpool and Leeds winger is still to appoint his captain for Reds’ League 2 assault.

Jimmy Smith, who is currently sidelined through injury, was skipper last season and will have hopes of leading Crawley once again.

Summer arrival Dannie Bulman also captained Crawley in one of two previous stints at the Checkatrade Stadium. In Reds’ latest pre-season friendly, a 6-0 home drubbing by Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion, experienced goalkeeper Glenn Morris was handed the armband.

Several players have been employed as captain in Crawley’s four friendlies to date this campaign and head coach Kewell is now getting a clear idea who he wants in that role ahead of their League 2 opener against Port Vale a week on Saturday.

He said: “I’ve got my ideas as to who I want to captain the team ahead of the new season.

“We all hope and want Jimmy (Smith) to be back sooner, rather than later, everything is going well with him, but you never know.

“It’s still a case of waiting and seeing at this minute.”

Last season’s skipper Smith was still missing from the squad in Saturday’s defeat to Brighton.

After featuring in the first friendly this summer at East Grinstead Town, Smith has missed the rest of Reds’ pre-season programme.

The midfield man is continuing his recovery and Kewell is hoping he could possibly feature in one of the remaining two friendlies.

Kewell added: “Jimmy is working well and working very hard at this minute. He’s in every day and we’ll continue to keep pushing him, so hopefully he’ll be back for one of the two games this week.”

Reds’ penultimate pre-season friendly comes at National League South new boys Bognor Regis this evening (7.45pm). With Kewell hoping to see further progress. He said: “We’ll just keep going as we are. building for that first game against Port Vale.”

