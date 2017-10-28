Lincoln City 0 Crawley 0: Reds extend unbeaten away run with draw at Sincil Bank

Crawley Town stretched their unbeaten away run to five matches with an encouraging 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.

It was the fourth game in a row that Reds had failed to find the net but they certainly did try as Panutche Camara, Jimmy Smith, Mark Connolly, Josh Yorwerth, Joe McNerney, Jordan Roberts and Dannie Bulman all went close.

The hosts made a bright start to the game and created the first chance to score when Nathan Arnold volleyed over the bar.

Reds had their first chance when Boldewijn floated a free-kick but Smith glanced it narrowly over the bar.

Connolly volleyed a corner by Roberts over the bar before at the other end, Arnold had a shot deflected for a corner.

Camara went close from a ball crossed to him by Boldewijn but the ball was saved by the opposing ‘keeper Josh Vickers.

Vickers then parried to deny Yorwerth following a move involving Roberts and Camara.

Bulman missed a shot from a Roberts free-kick before McNerney’s header was caught by Vickers.

Soon after the start of the second half Matt Rhead rattled the crossbar with a header.

Seconds later Reds responded when Smith crossed from the right to Bulman whose attempt was deflected narrowly wide.

Crawley went close to taking the lead twice within a minute when Roberts was denied by Vickers who beat him to the loose ball after a mistake in defence.

Hard-working Camara was impressing up front for the second week in a row and he went close to breaking the deadlock when he got behind the defence but could not find his footing to score.

Reds nearly found the net in great style through a brilliant dipping volley by Smith but Vickers reached the ball and tipped it over the bar.

Moments later Crawley could have again found the net from a great position but substitute Mark Randall, who had replaced Bulman did not get his shot quite right and it was blocked.

Lincoln made three substitutions in the closing stages of the second half but in the end neither side could find the net and it finished level at 0-0.

REDS: Morris, Lelan, McNerney, Connolly, Evina, Yorwerth, Boldewijn, Smith (capt), Bulman (Randall 74), Roberts, Camara

Unused subs: Mersin, Doherty, Payne, Lewis, Djalo, Clifford

LINCOLN: Vickers, Earldey, Dickie, Raggett, Habergham, Maguire-Drew (Knott 70), Bostwick, Woodyard, Arnold (Palmer 65), Rhead (Whitehouse 88), Green

Unused subs: Farman, Long, Waterfall, Ginnelly

REFEREE: Darren Handley

ATTENDANCE: 8,038 (137 away)