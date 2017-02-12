Matt Tubbs: Leeds United was reminiscent of Crawley beating Torquay in FA Cup fourth round

Former Crawley Town striker Matt Tubbs has revealed playing in Sutton United’s current FA Cup run is reminiscent of Reds’ cup runs in 2011 and 2012.

He was an unused substitute as his team Sutton United embarrassed the former English champions 1-0 two weeks ago to set-up a fifth round home clash against Premier League giants Arsenal.

Crawley's Matt Tubbs celebrates his 40th goal (Pic by Jon Rigby) ENGSNL00220110105174358

This followed wins against League 1 club AFC Wimbledon, 3-1 in the replay after drawing the initial tie 1-1, League 2 team Cheltenham Town 2-1 and Dartford 6-3 in the first round.

Tubbs said: “When I joined Sutton in December if you had told me we were going to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, I would have never have believed you.

“Like at Crawley, you want to get as far as you can, but you only dream of getting to that stage and playing the big names. Against Leeds it was brilliant, I was in the tunnel when they came in. They didn’t look up for it and I could sense that.

“They were a young side and you could see on their faces they didn’t really fancy playing there. Sutton’s 3G pitch doesn’t suit lots of teams and I am still getting used to it. It’s not a quick fix, it’s completely different from playing on grass.

“It was reminiscent of when we played Torquay in the fourth round (Tubbs scoring the winner in a 1-0 away win in 2011) and when we played Hull (Tubbs again scoring the winner in a 1-0 away win in 2012). You want to do your best but you never expect to get that far.”