Mayo Wynn Baxter renew Crawley Town sponsorship

Mayo Wynne Baxter are continuing their agreement to sponsor Crawley Town’s Stadium Suite for a further three years.

Amber Ainsworth, of Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “We’re delighted to announce that we have decided to renew our sponsorship.

“The Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite not only offers top class hospitality on match days, but also provides a space for the broader community to come together, for hosting functions and networking events. The Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite also gives us a chance to show our support to the club, as well as promoting our business and our partnerships within our local communities.

“With the club’s popularity only ever increasing, we feel honoured to have teamed up with one of the best clubs in the area and look forward to seeing what the next three years offers.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter is one of the largest law firms in the region employing over 230 lawyers and support staff across nine offices in East Sussex and West Sussex, including our new office in Gatwick.

Known mainly for exceptional levels of client service, the firm have also developed a reputation for our charity and community work. We pride ourselves on providing a straight forward service and are one of only a small number of law firms in England and Wales who have been awarded Lexcel accreditation for Legal Excellence.”

Commercial sales manager Graham Wright said: “Mayo Wynne Baxter have been great supporters of the club for a while now and we’re delighted they have extended their sponsorship of the suite.

“We are about to start a major campaign to promote the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite to the local business community and give one of our major sponsors even more favourable exposure.”

