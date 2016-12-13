McNerney back as Reds take on Horsham YMCA

Crawley head coach Dermot Drummy is to bring back Joe McNerney into the team which takes on Horsham YMCA in the Sussex Senior Cup tonight.

The Reds centre back Joe McNerney will return to the side again for part of Crawley Town’s tie in the Sussex Senior Cup tonight.

Crawley Town Football Club's Billy Clifford at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. July 25, 2016. EDITORIAL USE ONLY James Boardman / Telephoto Images SUS-160408-172040002

A former Woking defender, McNerney has been sidelined for seven weeks with a knee problem.

An exploratory operation revealed there was no serious injury and he just needed to get match fit again following the procedure.

Reds travel the short distance to Horsham YMCA’s Gorings Mead ground for the third match tie.

Drummy is looking forward to taking a team to YMCA for the first time since he took over in the spring.

The Southern Combination League Premier club have been up and down lately but proved they can be a force to be reckoned with a month ago when they beat Lancing 7-1 in the FA Vase.

Drummy said: “I am really looking forward to it. It comes at a fantastic time for the guys who need minutes.

“It’s a chance for people who haven’t been starting games to get some match practice - exactly the same as when we played Langney Wanderers.”

The match starts tonight at 7.45pm.

Squad: Mitchell Beeney, Yusuf Mersin, Addison Garnett, Josh Yorwerth, Joe McNerney, Conor Henderson, Aryan Tajbakhsh, Josh Payne, Kaby Djalo, Adi Yussuf, Jordan Roberts, Jason Banton, Bobson Bawling, Sanchez Watt

