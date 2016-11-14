McNerney facing explorative knee operation, but Payne set to return

Joe McNerney is facing at least another two weeks on the sidelines after undergoing an explorative knee operation today.

The centre-back has missed Crawley Town’s last four matches with a problem that is currently undiagnosed.

They hope putting a camera into the knee will shed light on the troublesome injury which has seen him sidelined since the 0-0 home draw with Accrington Stanley on October 22.

Midfielder Josh Payne, however, is set for an imminent return from an ankle injury that has limited him to just seven appearance this season - the last back on September 10.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “Josh Payne was close to getting on the bench (on Saturday) and I will see how he figures for Tuesday.

“Joe McNerney is having an explorative operation on Monday which is a minimum of two weeks, but we will know more once the cameras have been inside his knee.”

Sanchez Watt’s international clearance has come through and he is available for selection, while Conor Henderson was on the bench for the first time in the league.

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!