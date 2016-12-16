McNerney in squad for Newport after successful display against Horsham YMCA

Crawley Town defender is Joe McNerney is set for a return to the squad tomorrow (Saturday) when Reds host Newport County at the Checkatrade Stadium.

He successfully got through 85 minutes play unscathed during his first competitive outing after seven weeks sidelined by a knee injury.

This was during a 3-0 win at local side Horsham YMCA in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Head coach Dermot Drummy delighted with Tuesday evening’s work, accomplished using players who are either on the bench or not getting into the squad for league matches, including both his second and third choice goalkeepers Mitch Beeney and Yussuf Mersin.

He said: “I was very pleased because every first team player attended the game.

“We took the game very seriously, it was a difficult game to be fair. Horsham YMCA were a good team.

“It was good to play a competitive game as training can be monotomous for players.

“It gives me an opportunity to look at players as well and look at their mental attitude.”

Drummy was pleased the game did not bring about any new injuries except for Andre Blackman suffering a dead leag which caused him to miss training.

He was delighted with the way McNerney played in his first game after seven weeks out having had an exploratory operation on his knee.

Striker Matt Harrold is now the only long-term injuury victim, with an Achilles injury.

Drummy said: “There are no new injuries and it’s good to get everyone back.

“Newport will be tough - they have a very experienced manager in Graham Westley and have managed to force Plymouth to a replay in the FA Cup with a 0-0 draw and have also beaten Carlisle (now in second place).

