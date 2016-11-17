McNerney set to return to training after surgery

Crawley Town player Joe McNerney will be back in training next week after knee surgery.

On Monday the former Woking centre-back had an exploratory operation using a camera.

Crawley Town Football Club's Billy Clifford at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. July 25, 2016. EDITORIAL USE ONLY James Boardman / Telephoto Images SUS-160408-172040002

The investigation has shown the problem was not serious.

McNerney missed much of last season with knee problems and has again been sidelined recently for the last five matches.

Drummy revealed: “It’s good news about Joe - it wasn’t anything major on the knee. He’ll be back in training next week.”

Josh Yorwerth will be available to play for Crawley Town on Saturday against Mansfield Town, having been recalled from his loan at Welsh club Merthyr Town.

Yorwerth had wanted to return close to his home for ‘personal reasons’ and has been played six matches for the club since October 8.

The former Ipswich Town player had his loan extended until January however this has been cut short by Crawley due to an injury crisis which meant he was needed back urgently at the Checkatrade Stadium.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “Josh played some games for Merthyr and it is nice to have him back. Matt Harrold was going to stand-in in defence otherwise!”

Reds only had two centre-halves fit this week with Joe McNerney out with a knee injury and Mark Connolly sidelined by a blow to the throat.

