No complaints from Drummy following Sussex Senior Cup final defeat

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy had no complaints after his side were beaten in the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex this evening.

Extra-time strikes from James Tilley, Richie Towell and Joe Ward helped Brighton & Hove Albion's under-23s seal a 3-0 success over Drummy's side.

Substitute Enzio Boldewijn had a great chance to nick it for the Reds in second half stoppage-time but a great recovering tackle from man-of-the-match Tyler Forbes thwarted him.

Looking back on the 120 minutes, Crawley head coach Drummy could have no complaints and said: "I think by and large Brighton were the better side. We did have some chances, sometimes you can nick a game if they don't put their ones away, but I thought Brighton's combination play and the way they played the game was enough for them to deserve the win."

Tilley was left completely unmarked in the area to volley home Forbes' cross first-time after 102 minutes to break the deadlock, while confusion between Josh Yorweth and Crawley goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin gifted Towell the chance to slot into an empty net.

And Drummy felt the manner in which his side conceded the three goals were poor.

He added: "Errors happen and they are not nice when they do happen as a manager. I'm not trying to make excuses, sometimes the players make decisions and it goes wrong. It's not jumping out of the situation, Brighton didn't make those errors and we've made errors throughout the season.

"We've got to going, plugging on but today we lost to the better side."

