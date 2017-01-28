Notts County 2 Crawley Town 1: Late goal brings cruel away defeat

An 88th minute goal by former Crawley Town player Jonathan Forte against his former club handed out a cruel 2-1 away defeat at Notts County.

It looked like Reds had done enough to return home with a draw after recovering from going behind in the second half.

Crawley Town's Enzio Boldewijn in action against Notts County. Picture by B&O Press Photo SUS-170128-180122002

The Magpies took the lead in the 74th minute with a header by Thierry Audel.

But James Collins gained Crawley a late equaliser in the 86th minute with a stunning goal curled in off the bar.

However Forte seized on a loose ball after Glenn Morris saved a shot by Haydn Hollis to score County’s winner with two minutes to go.

Crawley fielded an unchanged team from the line-up which beat Hartlepool 1-0 two weeks ago.

New signing Josh Lelan was named on the bench, taking the place of Sanchez Watt.

New Notts County manager Kevin Nolan made one change with Haydn Hollis replacing the injured Carl Dickinson.

In the fifth minute a deflected shot by Dean Cox was gathered by keeper Adam Collin.

County were playing a high, pressing game but Reds looked threatening on the break.

Enzio Boldewijn was dangerous on the win, however he could not find the final ball to create a definate chance.

At the other end, Adam Campbell had a half-volley deflected for a corner.

An altercation between Curtis Thompson and Josh Payne ended in bookings for Thompson and Josh Yorwerth, who got involved in the fracas.

On the half hour Payne fired shot wide from 25 yards after a ball into the box from Lewis Young was only half-cleared.

Glenn Morris made a great save to deny former Reds loanee Jonathan Forte.

The Magpies continued to press leading up to half-time and a free-kick reached an unmarked Forte, whose header landed on the roof of the net.

In the second half County soon went on the attack and Morris twice had to make saves from Capmbell and Forte.

Reds made a substitution with Jordan Roberts replacing Billy Clifford and playing on the left wing, while Cox moved into central midfield.

Notts County went close to scoring in the 66th minute when Reds cleared off the goalline and then on the rebound, the home side hit the post.

Five minutes later skipper Jimmy Smith came to Crawley’s recue with another clearance off the line.

Thompson was then sent-off for his second bookable offence, leaving his side to complete the game with ten men.

However despite their set-back, Notts County took the lead in with 16 minutes to go as Audel nodded in a corner off the the post and Morris.

Bobson Bawling replaced Boldewijn as Reds went in search of an equaliser.

With four minutes to go, Collins put Reds back on to level terms with a long-range shot which went in off the crossbar, scoring his 15th goal of the season.

But two minutes later County scored the winner when Hollis’ shot was palmed out by Morris into the path of Forte, who made no mistake.

REDS: Morris, Young, Payne, Connolly, Boldewijn (Bawling 81), Smith (capt), Yorwerth, Clifford (Roberts 60), Collins, McNerney, Cox

Unused subs: Mersin, Blackman, Djalo, Lelan, Henderson

NOTTS COUNTY: Collin, Tootle, Duffy, Hollis, O’Connor (capt) (Hewitt 90), Forte, Milsom, Thompson, Campbell (Osborne 90), Stead (Smith 86), Audel

Unused subs: Loach, Aborah, Burke, Gibson

REFEREE: Nick Kinseley (Essex)

ATTENDANCE: 5,023 (165 away)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.