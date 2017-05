Crawley Town rounded off the season by finishing 19th in League 2 following an entertaining 2-2 draw against Mansfield Town in their final game.

Mansfield soon built themselves a 2-0 lead through goals by Danny Rose and Ben Whiteman.

Mansfield Town pushes for a third goal - Photo by Chris Holloway SUS-170805-103709002

But Reds recovered to 2-2 thanks to goals either side of half-time by Dean Cox and Jordan Roberts.

Crawley player Matt Harrold had been put in charge of the team for the final game of the season following the departure of former head coach Dermot Drummy on Thursday.