Positive Drummy knew Crawley Town’s fortunes would get better

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy always believed his team would turn things around.

He reckons his unshakability combined with that of his assistant Matt Gray and his players kept the mood buoyant during some difficult times.

Reds went through a nine-game winless run in all competitions before beating Grimsby on November 26.

But the losing streak returned with a 5-0 thrashing away by Yeovil and then lost 1-0 at Coventry in the Checkatrade Trophy.

However Crawley have truly put bad times behind them by securing two back-to-back wins against Crewe away and at home to Newport County.

Drummy preferred to stay positive throughout, knowing things would improve.

He said: “Whilst everybody was looking at it with a bit of distress, I was always confident that when we got players back and eradicated mistakes that we’d be winning games.

“Although it was tough time for us, I could see the wood for the trees.”

Drummy reckons the defence is now more robust, coupled with good displays in midfield and up front.

He said: “The defence has been looking more solid. I know there have been individual errors but they have all been better.

“Jordan Roberts has given a balance of width and James Collins and Billy Clifford have been performing admirably in attack.

“Jimmy Smith and Josh Payne have won battles in midfield, so every player has added to the team ethic.”

Drummy admitted his team were giving away goals through too many mistakes.

He said: “We were just not defending properly. Every game we were giving away a goal or two through elementary mistakes.

“We’ve worked on our errors and now we’ve also got a solid back-four with Josh Yorwerth, Joe McNerney, Mark Connolly who look very solid centre-halves. Alex Davey and Addison Garnett are learning.

“I had to stay positive with the group because I’m the leader. Matt’s very positive and it’s a tribute to our staff they stayed positive, but also the players.

“For me, I always look at the bigger picture of how I work and I’ve never really lied to myself - if something’s wrong and it’s me, I’ll change it.”

