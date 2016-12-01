Positives and disappointments so far as Drummy aims to add strength in depth and quality

Dermot Drummy says there have been positives and disappointments from the squad he put together from scratch when taking up the hot seat at Crawley Town.

There was pretty much a blank canvas at Reds in the close season after the head coach had been handed the job at the tail end of the 2015/16 campaign.

And while there have been plenty of successful and exciting signings and additions, he has acknowledged they still need to add more strength in depth and quality to the ranks.

Drummy has brought in 20 brand-new faces since taking the role as well as acquiring the full-time services of Josh Yorwerth and negotiating new deals for Jimmy Smith, Matt Harrold, Lewis Young and Bobson Bawling.

From three players under contract from last season, only Joe McNerney now remains after Gwion Edwards joined Peterborough United and Simon Walton was released.

It has been an epic job and still a work in progress with Drummy expecting possibly two more additions in January alone.

And the head coach knows there will be outs at some point, while admitting some additions have been ‘disappointments’.

He said: “You have to stay positive because if you don’t then you might as well pack up and go home. You have got to show the players you believe in them and believe in what you are doing.

“You look at it over a period of time, if people are judged over a month then not a lot of managers are going to be in a job. You have to look at the longer picture, is it going well? Am I happy with the squad?

“I have a positivity that we do have good players, we have made elementary errors with a couple of young players and probably looking back, we need a bit more experience.

“We need to improve our defensive play and I will do that in January. I’m looking at bringing one, maybe two in.

“If I can get a good loan player in then I will take him and if you come and do well then you keep your place, if you don’t someone else takes your place.

“That’s what we have to get here. We need more strength in depth and more players on the bench with more quality – that is a lesson we are looking at.

“We put 20 odd players together in the space of last season to now and we aren’t going to get them all right. I would be a fool if I said they are all going to be here for years to come, that doesn’t happen.

“I have to see the league, Matt (Gray) knows the league, but I have to look to see if different players are up to it. There have been some real positives and one or two disappointments. The top clubs will pull away, but I think there will be a play-off place (available) for a number of clubs.”

