PREVIEW: Crawley travel to Colchester

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy belives his side are not far away from winning after they put in two better displays in their last two games.

Reds travel to ninth-placed Colchester United tonight positive they can cause them problems.

In August Reds beat the Us 1-0 at home in the Checkatrade Trophy thanks to a goal by James Collins.

In September the two teams met again in the league which ended a 1-1 draw which was gained through a goal by Adi Yusuf.

Drummy said: “There’s a belief in the camp after Saturday – we’ll go there well organised and looking to be dangerous again.

“We played really well in the game against a really top side (Luton) and I thought we deserved more but we didn’t get more so we can’t say it’s enough to play well.

“We were organised and we dictated play at times and the work ethic was good, the substitutions were strong when they came on, so it’s encouraging.

Drummy has been reviewing the team’s mistakes in those games to eradicate the errors, such as lapses in concentration.

He said: “They are game-changers - the players are aware and are prepared to be accountable and we do need to make sure if someone is going to score a goal against us it’s got to be a good goal.

“We are not far away from a win and a run.

“Tuesday will be tight. We’ll be going there looking to be organised and dangerous again.

“They have won five on the trot at home so they are strong and are a good side but every game is a tough game.

“But we are organised and have certainly got the goals and creativity to win games.”

Joe McNerney is ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered during the warm-up at Luton, but Josh Yorwerth is back from suspension.