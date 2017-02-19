Sergio Torres: Playing at Manchester United for Crawley Town was special time for me

Sergio Torres holds fond memories of 2011 and playing for Crawley Town against Manchester United at Old Trafford exactly six years ago today.

He rates the Reds’ FA Cup run as among the highlights of his career.

The Argentinian also places earning his first professional contract and playing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as among his most cherished memories.

In an exclusive interview with the Crawley Observer, Torres said: “Scoring against Derby and playing at Old Trafford against Manchester Utd are some of the best moments of my career without a doubt.

“Also when I signed my first pro’ contract with Wycombe Wanderers and playing at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

“The 2010/11 season playing for Crawley Town was probably the best in my career, we were all friends in the team, the fans really helped us along the way and it was amazing to make history, first time for the club in the third round of FA Cup.

“Getting promoted with the highest amount of points and less defeats and playing at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup.”