Smith hails Crawley Town after returning from injury

Returning Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith thanked the club’s support after making his long-awaited comeback on Saturday.

Smith scored one and set-up another in his side’s 3-0 triumph at highly-fancied Swindon Town.

Crawley skipper Jimmy Smith

The skipper, who featured in a matchday squad for the first time since Reds’ opening game in pre-season, believes both Crawley head coach (Harry Kewell) and chairman (Ziya Eren) have been crucial to him coming back to fitness.

A thigh injury has forced him to miss all four of the opening competitive matches, prior to Saturday’s win over Swindon at their County Ground.

Following his full 90 minutes, Smith praised the work both Kewell and Eren have done with him.

He said: “Both the gaffer (Harry Kewell) and the owner (Ziya Eren) have been superb with me since I felt my thigh in pre-season.

They made me go and see a specialist, which they didn’t really need to do, but thankfully they did that and I’ve been working hard doing double sessions in Harley Street for about a month or so.

“It’s been quite hard not going into training each day and missing out on the banter but what I’ve been doing has really helped me get back to fitness.

“I was just pleased to be back on Saturday, contributing to the team and getting a goal as well.”