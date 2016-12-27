Smith: ‘The penalty killed the game for us’

Crawley Town captain and ex-Orient player Jimmy Smith believes Reds did enough to win the game with their second half chances.

He also believed referee Trevor Kettle was wrong to give the penalty which led to Orient’s third goal which clinched them the three points.

Smith said: “The damage was done in the first 15-20 minutes. We’ve made it hard for ourselves.

“At half-time the gaffer had a few words and changed the system.

“The second half was all about us. We had loads of chances in the second half and could have even won the game.

“I don’t think their penalty was actually a penalty - I thought Jordan (Roberts) won the ball very well. Games are won on decisions and unfortunately for us he’s given the penalty and that’s killed the game for us.”