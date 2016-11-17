Steve Evans: Mansfield is over-ripe for success

Yesterday former Crawley Town boss Steve Evans was appointed the new manager of League two club Mansfield Town.

To add to his two promotions earned at Reds, he gained two more at Rotherham which helped earn him the Leeds United which he held for seven and a half months until being sacked in May 2016.

He has now been a given a two-and-a-half year contract with a remit to eventually get up into the Championship.

By an odd dint of luck, Crawley will be their first opponents under his reign when they visit the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

Evans has vowed this will be a long-term move, not something to be done in the short-term.

He said: “This is a project. We’ve not come here to do something in six weeks. That’s not what it’s about.

“We didn’t leave Crawley Town to go to Rotherham on a basis of six weeks either.

“We have all seen clubs that have appointed head coaches or managers in the summer and moved them on in September and October and it’s nonsense.

“All the conversation here has been how we are going to be successful together and I think we all knew it was right. There was never a conversation about terms until the very last seconds of our conversation.

“I do believe with the Radford family the time will be given to build something here.”

“As a football club it is over-ripe for success,” he said.

“If you look around this part of the world and you look at the clubs that have had success, Stags fans have had to suffer for too long in my opinion.”

