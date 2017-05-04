Supporters react to Drummy's departure

Crawley Town supporters have taken to Twitter following the news of head coach Dermot Drummy's departure earlier today.

Reds managed to collect just five points from a possible 21 from their previous seven League 2 matches.

A poor run had seen then dragged into a battle for safety, before survival was confirmed last month.

Turkish owner Ziya Eren held a meeting with Drummy today, when it was decided Reds would part company with the former Chelsea academy coach.

After his dismissal fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts.

Andy Salmon, @fish01551 posted: 'Last 2 managers gone before end of season. How can we hold onto players if cannot hold managers. Expect players to leave like every season.'

@JaiSra22, simply said: 'Good.'

@Glebbers_ tweeted: 'Look at our record in the last 5 months.'

While @redzbarchat posted: 'How can you hold on or attract new players playing the way we do tbf.'

Reds' final game of the season come on Saturday as they host Mansfield Town - managed by former Crawley boss Steve Evans.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.