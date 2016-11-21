TASTE OF THE TERRACE: Admirable display at Bristol while Mansfield exposed thin squad

The Crawley Town choir was in full voice in the FA Cup replay at Bristol Rovers and the players responded with a very brave display against the odds that made me feel quite proud.

In the end a powerful Gas side prevailed but they knew they had been in a real match.

Reds were under pressure from the kick-off and might have gone behind several times before the home side struck.

Ironically the impeccable Glenn Morris made his only mistake, coming off his line and allowing Matty Taylor’s header to loop over him.

The defensive work was sterling although Alex Davey needs to urgently practice his distribution.

It was all-square at the break as Jordan Roberts rifled into the top corner only for Rory Gaffney to put Rovers back in front with another spectacular strike.

Back came the Reds with Enzio Boldewijn adopting the super-sub role by immediately bursting clear and setting-up Matt Harrold with the sort of chance strikers dream about.

In extra-time Conor Henderson’s return to the club turned sour as his ineffectual defending allowed Taylor a soft second and then he conceded Rovers’ clinching penalty.

Adi Yussuf hobbled through extra-time and Crawley’s thin squad was further exposed at Mansfield, although Harrold played and scored despite a broken nose.

The encounter with a side managed by Steve Evans was intriguing to say the least.

The match appeared to hold some promise for a while as the opening passages of play suggested even-Stevens.

Then the jinx that has enveloped Crawley’s defence of late struck again and we lost Mark Connolly with concussion after 35 minutes and Davey, his replacement, half an hour later with a shoulder injury following a collision with an upright.

There was nowhere for Dermot Drummy to turn as Josh Yorwerth was not even on the bench.

The match was already lost with three poor goals conceded in the space of ten minutes.

The first came from Addison Garnett’s woeful header, then Lewis Young was totally unaware of the danger lurking nearby and Morris suffered a rush of blood deciding to play outfield.

The only straw to be clutched was the determination the lads showed for the remainder of the game or maybe the Stags simply took their foot off the gas. Suddenly a disappointing run of results is taking on a look of crisis.

We do not have enough defenders of the necessary quality for League Two and are hamstrung by the moneymaking scheme we know as the transfer window.

Simply this means the manager can do nothing to strengthen his defence until January.

Having watched football at many levels over the past 60 years, I yearn for the days when the set up was simpler and the game was more concerned with sport than the business ethic that is so prevalent today.

