Taste of the terrace: Crawley have the edge against Bognor and give valuable gametime for returning players

Facing Bognor Regis Town in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday evening could have proved a godsend for Harry Kewell if he resisted the temptation to bring in fringe players.

His current first choices needed the boost of scoring the goals they have got close to. Those of us who watched last season’s semi final know that scoring against the Rocks is no simple task.

Naturally enough the manager followed his own instincts and Reds kicked-off without any of the players who started at Lincoln. As there was game time for the returning Thomas Verheydt and Lewis Young and the tie was won 3-1, there were no complaints.

The Rocks again proved tough opposition but Crawley always had the edge and went through with goals from Billy Clifford, Ibrahim Meite and Enzio Boldewijn but two missed chances stood out.

Reds won a penalty that was taken very poorly by Kaby Djalo and prompted an anguished cry of: “Taxi for Kaby.”

Josh Payne was the expected penalty taker and his luck was again out when he spotted Dan Lincoln a long way off his line.

Payne shot from inside his own half but the scrambling Rocks’ keeper clawed the ball away from practically under the crossbar. He is our only player who would dare chance his luck like that and deserves to start at Wigan.