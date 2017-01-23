TASTE OF THE TERRACE: Did authorities consider the Crawley and Portsmouth fans before postponing?

I suppose it was shrewd to wait until I could check on other postponements before I commented, but I have to admit I was livid when the postponement of Crawley’s match against Portsmouth was announced.

Our game of the season was peremptorily dismissed by referee Kevin Johnson and it seemed like a slap in the face for both clubs and all their supporters.

Let’s make one thing clear. When it comes to pitch inspections, I have been there and done that, even if I no longer have the black shirt and badge.

I am also aware of the attitude today towards the much-derided health and safety concerns that actually stem from the prevalent compensation culture.

The prospect of litigation frightens authorities and facility providers and so deters the offering of services.

I am also aware that footballers are more concerned about icy pitches than waterlogged ones.

After all – a bit of mud never hurt anybody as one vastly experienced amateur player was apt to tell me.

That was a big factor with pitches outside of the most senior leagues.

The difference since my time in the middle is in the quality of the pitches, although I did referee at the Bank of England ground at Roehampton which I’m sure could have doubled as a snooker table.

Nowadays the surface at Broadfield is as good as any in League Two (and higher) and would have been pristine when the covers were unrolled on Thursday evening.

Of course it was a cold night but with frost covers and expensive warm air heating what on earth was the problem?

With no disrespect intended to the squads at Broadfield and Fratton Park, I have to say that players nowadays are mollycoddled.

Cue Premier League managers moaning about playing three times in a week!

I wasn’t there but I can’t believe the players of the 1950s would have done anything but laugh when this match was called off as they would have coped with the icy lumps left when the frost settled on pitches already churned into mud when it had been wet.

So what consideration was given to the fans of both clubs for this sell-out fixture?

That’s a rhetorical question as we know the answer is none.

The new date will almost certainly be a Tuesday evening which, as a working day, will rule out a number who had already bought their tickets.

Younger fans might also be stopped from attending as a school day follows.

In the great scheme of things this is of no consequence to the FA who would no doubt have given ‘guidance’ to referees appointed to make inspections.

Also I question the 9AM timing with a sunny day forecast when 11AM would have been more appropriate for a local derby.

The answer is obvious. Whatever the authorities do care about, it is not the fans.

