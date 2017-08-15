TASTE OF THE TERRACE: It was more of the same problems against Cheltenham

Saturday’s trip to Cheltenham already had the air of an end of season six-pointer about it that was acknowledged by Harry Kewell as he reverted to the line-up he obviously views as his strongest.

His selection was justified by an enterprising attacking display although none of the existing faults had been corrected.

The single goal that won it for the home side emphasised that our marking was not tight enough while up front the Reds created chances but could not put them away.

True Thomas Verheydt netted, only to have the goal ruled out and Mark Connolly headed against the bar with the keeper beaten but all too often the strikes lacked sufficient power or direction.

We may have taken the first positive steps by creating scoring chances and now we await Cambridge United. What was that about six-pointers?