TASTE OF THE TERRACE: Reds fans rewarded with win at Crewe

The fixture list has not been very kind to Crawley Town supporters of late as the club is in a run of seven away games in eight fixtures following the home win against Grimsby Town.

First came the trip to Eastbourne when the Reds eliminated Langney Wanderers from the Sussex Senior Cup.

The rearranged game at Yeovil Town was followed by the midweek EFL Trophy game at Coventry City before last Saturday’s impressive win at Crewe Alexandra.

We should by now have played at Horsham YMCA in the Sussex Senior Cup Third Round before preparing for the luxury of December’s only home game against Newport County.

The festive fixtures are no kinder either, as Boxing Day sees the short trip to Leyton Orient followed on New Year’s Eve by the much longer one to Plymouth Argyle.

On such occasions much spare time and money is needed by loyal supporters and neither is readily available around Christmas time.

Fortunately Dermot Drummy and his squad seem to be well aware of the sacrifices the hard core fans have had to make and are delighted when they produce performances, as they did at Gresty Road, that make the supporters feel it is all well worthwhile.

The Reds’ recovery appears straightforward. Two goals from James Collins, taking his total for the season so far to eleven, confirmed the belief that he is the right man for the job.

The accuracy of Crawley’s finishing has rarely reached the desired level in recent seasons but Collins has shown that if he is in a position where he should score, he usually does.

There were two assists as well for Billy Clifford who is matching Collins by proving he is a round peg in a round hole and so nicely fills his role of playmaker.

The pair are developing an good understanding and we can all appreciate the parts they play in making things tick.

It may be a cliché but the team is all important.

This is perhaps best illustrated by the play of Josh Yorwerth. He is still learning his trade but his progress since his first promising appearance for the Reds has been impressive.

He is helped by his attitude which leads him to always give 100 per cent without ever adopting a prima donna style.

We are fortunate compared to many Premier League clubs that Crawley’s players do not go in for the cult of ego.

They aren’t the best players in the world and so they don’t strut around as if they were.

They are, however, a pretty good bunch for the level at which they play and they still have plenty more to offer.

The manager needs to use the January transfer window to improve strength in depth, especially defensively, but if he can bring greater consistency then I feel Crawley could genuinely go for promotion next season.

