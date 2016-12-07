‘That’s not me’ - former Crystal Palace defender not mystery man at Crawley Town

Former Crystal Palace defender Christian Scales has declared he is not the mystery man in a Crawley Town picture.

Questions have been raised over who an unidentified person was in an image that the club posted on their Twitter page last week.

Their social media feed gave a message of support to the injured Matt Harrold with the playing squad photographed on the pitch.

Someone in the back row looked a lot like full-back Scales, who made eight appearance at Reds last season on a loan deal from Palace.

The 20-year-old was released by the Premier League club in May and after we put a story online posing the question as to if it was him, Scales got in contact via social media.

He wrote: “I can confirm that isn’t me.”

So who is the mystery man? Any ideas Crawley fans?

