Wales and Crawley Town defender blasts fan a ‘clown’ and ‘fool’ on social media

Defender Josh Yorwerth has blasted a Crawley Town fan a ‘clown’ in a bizarre tweet which appears to reference a car collision.

The Wales under-21 international, who is currently on loan with Southern League side Merthyr Town, took to social media about a supporter that had ‘put in for a claim’ against him.

Yorwerth signed a one-year deal in the summer following a successful loan period from Ipswich last season, but has been back home in Wales recently for ‘personal reasons’.

He wrote: “Too the clown Crawley fan that has put in for a claim against me when I hardly touched him, back on 23rd of July mind, u must be skint, fool (sic).

“Can’t even leave football clubs too go on loan these days without fans trying too snatch what they can. Hope u get a better car mate (sic).”

The former Cardiff City man went on the reply to a tweet describing a car, which is believed to be that of a Reds supporter.

