Watch Crawley Town for as little as £1 in Pay What You Can game

Crawley Town are hoping to pack out the Checkatrade Stadium with a Pay What You Can game against Hartlepool United in January.

It is the first time the club has offered the exciting initiative where supporters of any age can get into the home League Two clash for as little as £1.

Pay What You Can day at Crawley Town

How much Reds supporters or indeed those away fans from Hartlepool pay is completely up to them.

Operations director Kelly Derham hopes the day will boost attendances and said: “We are delighted to be staging our first Pay What You Can game.

“January is traditionally a time when money is tight for everyone. The Hartlepool game is one of three fixtures in the month with Portsmouth the following week arguably our most attractive home game of the season.

“Hopefully this initiative will attract lapsed or new supporters as well as our regulars. We don’t mind what people pay but we’re hoping for a bumper attendance to create a great atmosphere to help inspire Dermot and the players.

“I’d appeal to all our existing supporters to help us spread the word about this initiative and make sure we have a big crowd inside the stadium getting behind the boys.”

The minimum price for a ticket is £1 and every ticket, whether for adult, concession, under-18 or under-16, in any of our stands or terraces will be available, apart from those seats already sold to season-ticket holders.

