Watt to feature as Crawley Town shuffle pack for Langney cup clash

Crawley Town will include Sanchez Watt as they shuffle their pack tonight against Langney Wanderers in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Reds are seven divisions higher than their Southern Combination League Division 1 hosts, but the two sides will bid for a place in the third round of the competition at The Oval this evening.

The League Two visitors will include Mark Connolly in their squad, but regular first team names such as Lewis Young, Josh Payne, Jimmy Smith, Matt Harrold, Jordan Roberts, Josh Yorwerth, Billy Clifford and James Collins will all be rested.

Kaby Djalo, Enzio Boldwijn, Jason Banton and Bobson Bawling meanwhile are all expected to start.

There will be a chance in goal for either Mitch Beeney or Yusuf Mersin, while trialist Watt, who has been awaiting international clearance, will get his first run-out.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “It gives me an opportunity to give others a chance in the team and to get minutes and rotate a few players. Everyone that hasn’t been starting will start.

“I think it will be tough, there is never an easy game and we have to approach it in a professional manner.

“I have looked at Sanchez in training and he is talented, he now has an opportunity to prove if he is hungry enough.”

Kick-off is 7.45pm and admission is £5 adults, £4 concessions, while under-16 entry is free.

