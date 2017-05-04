Who should replace Drummy as Crawley boss?

Crawley Town's search for a new manager is underway after they parted company with head coach Dermot Drummy earlier today.

The former Chelsea academy manager, who was handed a two-year contract with the Reds last summer, could only manage 15 wins in 45 League 2 matches as head coach.

As the search starts for his replacement, we want to know your thoughts on who you'd like to see in the hotseat.

Post the name of the manager you would like to see next at the Checkatrade Stadium on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CrawleyTownFCObserver/

