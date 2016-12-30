Yussuf returns early to Mansfield

Reds striker Adi Yussuf has returned to Mansfield early after securing a contract for another club.

Yussuf joined Crawley from the Stags in August and made 22 appearances for Reds, including ten starts, and scored three goals.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “Adi’s loan was due to end on January 22 but he has returned to Mansfield now ahead of the transfer window.

“I’d like to thank Adi for his efforts at our club. He was a popular lad in the dressing room and scored some important goals for us. We wish him all the best for the future.”

